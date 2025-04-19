Florida State University community holds vigil for shooting victims

FSU held a vigil for victims of the shooting, with thousands in attendance.

President Richard McCullough emphasized resilience and unity in the face of tragedy.

Students expressed their commitment to support recovering victims and uphold community spirit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Memorials pay tribute to Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, the two men who were killed in Thursday's shooting at Florida State University.

FSU held a university-wide vigil Friday for the victims who lost their lives and those still recovering.

With a little more than 24 hours to process the tragedy and horror that took place on campus, the FSU community showed up in the thousands to honor their lives.

"This is the kind of trauma that changes people and changes a place, but it does not define us," said FSU President Richard McCullough.

President McCullough opened the vigil fighting back tears with a defiant message of resilience to the thousands gathered at Langford Green.

"What defines us is how we respond," said McCullough. "And in the moment, Florida State University and the entire region responded."

We heard from Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration Kyle Clark -- who worked directly with Robert Morales.

"Robert was passionate about many things," said Clark. "His family, Florida State University, the Miami Dolphins, and good food."

Clark described the passion that Robert brought to his life's work within university dining -- but also of Robert the man.

"He was dedicated to the mission of service and care for the Florida State University community," said Clark. "He was a stellar person with an amazing spirit. His work at FSU and the lives that he touched will continue to speak for him. He will be remembered always with gratitude, respect, and deep affection."

As for the five victims recovering at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare -- students are ready to respond and uplift them and those who are most worried for their health.

"No one is ever prepared for something like this," said Karly Sayad, an FSU student. "You just have to work day by day to get through it. And I think us as a community will work together to push through."

"Love means being there for somebody," said Atticus Newby, also an FSU student. "Doing what's inconvenient for someone. Get up, spend your time, be here with somebody, because people are really going through it. You never know what a hug or a kind word -- I'm just happy you're OK -- can do for someone. That could change their whole week, whole month, whole year, whole life."

No remarks were made for Tiru Chabba -- President McCullough says that was out of respect for the wishes of the family.

However, the FSU community still flooded Chabba's memorial with flowers, candles, and condolences.

