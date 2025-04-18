Ground Ops: Coffee shop owner gets call of duty during FSU lockdown

Ground Ops Roastery owner, Chris Smith, is a reserve deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's office

He sprang into action when he heard about Thursday's shooting on the FSU campus.

Watch his interview with Terry Gilliam to hear him describe the experience, and how he plans to thank first responders for their work.

When officers and deputies rushed to the Florida State University Campus, Thursday, reserve deputy Chris Williams was among them.

Williams is also the owner of Ground Ops Roastery, a coffe shop and bakery in Midtown Tallahassee.

He spoke with ABC 27 neighborhood reporter, Terry Gilliam, about the chaos of the day. He also told us how he's giving back to his fellow first responders this coming Monday, with a free cup of coffee.

