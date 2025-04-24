New Garnet & Gold T-shirts benefiting family of FSU shooting victim

Garnet & Gold is selling "We are FSU Strong" T-shirts in response to the deadly Florida State University shooting.

All proceeds will directly benefit the wife of one of the victims who died in the attack.

Watch the video to learn more about the initiative and its goal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Kenya Cardonne in the College Town neighborhood at Garnet & Gold, a local business among many working to support the Florida State University community following last week's deadly shooting. Here's a look at a new product you can buy to support the family of one of the victims killed in the attack.

"We are FSU strong" — that's what Garnet & Gold's newest t-shirts read.

They were created in response to last week's shooting that killed two people at Florida State University: Tiru Chabba and Robert Morales.

Garnet & Gold employee and FSU student Matthew Vreeland says more than 100 orders were placed within the first 24 hours of the t-shirts going online.

Matthew Vreeland, Garnet & Gold Employee - "It's a scary time and to know that you have that backing and that support from everybody around you, it just feels amazing. I couldn't be more proud to be a student here at FSU right now."

The shirts are $25 each and come in white and grey, in both women's and men's sizes.

All proceeds will go directly towards Betty Morales, the wife of Robert Morales.

Vreeland - "Regardless of the money that is made, which is amazing, I just hope they feel the support and know that they're not alone, because at FSU, we have a beautiful community to come together behind them, and I really hope they feel that."

The shirts are being printed locally, so although they are only being sold online at the moment, they will be available in stores within the next few days. In College Town, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

