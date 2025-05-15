State Attorney's Office to seek the Death Penalty against suspected Florida State University Shooter

TALLAHASSEE, FL — State Attorney Jack Campbell said his office will be looking to seek the death penalty against suspected Florida State University Shooter Phoenix Ikner. This comes just one day after a grand jury indicted Ikner on murder and attempted murder charges.

Ikner is accused of opening fire on campus on April 17th, where two people were killed and six others were injured.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW AS STATE ATTORNEY JACK CAMPBELL SPEAKS ABOUT THE CASE:

State Attorney Jack Campbell says he will seek death penalty for Phoenix Ikner

