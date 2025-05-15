Watch Now
State Attorney's Office to seek the Death Penalty against suspected Florida State University Shooter

Phoenix Ikner is accused of opening fire on campus on April 17th, where two people were killed and six others were injured
TALLAHASSEE, FL — State Attorney Jack Campbell said his office will be looking to seek the death penalty against suspected Florida State University Shooter Phoenix Ikner. This comes just one day after a grand jury indicted Ikner on murder and attempted murder charges.

