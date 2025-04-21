University operations resume and student resources pour out following deadly FSU shooting

Monday marked the first operational day back at Florida State University since the deadly campus shooting.

Three of six gunshot patients have been discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, with two more expected to go home Monday and the remaining patient in good condition.

Tallahassee Police Department is waiting for the suspected gunman to be discharged from TMH before arraigning him.

Monday marks the first operational day back at Florida State University since gunfire injured eight, killed two and left hundreds in terror. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the College Town neighborhood with the latest information on the victims, the investigation and how the university is helping students return and cope.

Richard McCullough, FSU President - "I don't know that there is a normal. Maybe there's a new normal. You know, these are things that you don't forget about ever."

Florida State University President Richard McCullough explains Monday was the start of turning the page from the horrific campus shooting on April 17th.

McCullough - "It doesn't feel normal, you know, but it's good to be back and see the students and see everybody trying to find their way of dealing with the tragedy that happened."

At last check with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, three of the six patients who were rushed to the hospital have been discharged, with two more expected to go home Monday as well. The sixth patient remains in good condition.

Tallahassee Police Department says they are waiting on the suspected shooter, who was gunned down on the scene, to be discharged from TMH before arraigning him.

Amy Hecht, Vice President for Student Affairs - "I think there is a huge sense of loss of the safety and security all of our students and faculty and staff had in this community."

Amy Hecht, Vice President for Student Affairs, says it's why we can expect to see them pumping out resources in the weeks to come including, counseling, academic support, victim advocates and relief activities.

You can tell the magnitude of the need by the number of students who have reached out for support since the tragedy struck campus.



Thursday: 604

Friday: 104

Saturday: 103

Sunday: 520

Hecht - "Without our Union available, which was really the heart of our campus, we've moved to Askew."

Helping seniors cap off the semester with lighter memories and helping Seminoles altogether conquer the trauma.

Hecht - "We have an increased police presence all over campus security at Askew, and if they would like to be in the community, this is a safe place for them to come."

If you are an FSU student, Student Affairs really wants you to know that you can lean on them for support and resources during these difficult times. They tell me they can come to you, or you can even schedule virtual services with them. In College Town Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

