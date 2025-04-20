"We can heal together" - Vigils for Florida State University community continue

Neighbors gathered for a vigil and community prayer at Landis Green on Florida State University's campus.

It comes as hundreds are still reeling from a campus shooting that killed two people and sent six to the hospital.

Watch the video to hear why students feel that unification will help them move forward from the terrifying incident.

I’m Kenya Cardonne in the College Town neighborhood, where Florida State University students tell me the air feels completely different two days after the deadly campus shooting. Vigils continue as community members lean on each other to move forward.

A tear-jerking performance followed the candle-lit vigil and community prayer.

Hana Poole, FSU Student - “We come together to live, love, laugh at campus. Like, so many events take place here, and it's just really sad and heartbreaking to think that we are here for a different reason.”

Florida State University students explain that April 17th’s deadly campus shooting has left a deep scar on the school and the memories attached to it.

Poole - “It's hard not to think about what happened when you think of FSU. I mean, usually it's like, football or like sports or like research. But, now it's like, oh, that's the school that had a shooting on the day before Easter.”

Two days later, the realization of it all is seeping in.

Jose Leach, FSU Student - “At first, it just didn't feel real, and then it really hit me yesterday. It really hit me yesterday. Just going outside, it just feels cold and like dark.”

Students say they’re not sure what it is going to take to heal from the attack that claimed two lives and left hundreds traumatized.

But at the very least, they’re not going through it alone.

Leach - “This right here — being together is the first step of healing. You’ve got to acknowledge pain, you’ve got to acknowledge you're not the only one feeling it, you’ve got to come together with people feeling the same thing and heal together.”

As students return to class this week, many of them tell me they hope to see the university implement a lock system for all doors of every campus building.

In College Town, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

