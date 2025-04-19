Gunshot victim speaks out as community mourns for those wounded and killed in FSU shooting

The community is identifying the two people killed in Thursday's shooting as Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba.

One victim shares she had to play dead to stay alive after getting shot.

Watch the video to learn more about the victims and hear from mourning community members.

We've learned more about the victims of Thursday's terrifying shooting here at FSU. We now know the names of the two people who died, and we're hearing from one of the gunshot victims who says she had to play dead to stay alive.

Madison Askins, Victim - "When I got shot, I was like: think of what my mom and dad always told me to do during an active shooter drill— stay down, play dead."

The morbid moment Madison Askins explains what it took to survive, while on the brink of death amid the shooting at FSU Thursday.

Askins - "At one point, I did think he had walked away, so I was going to shift over to grab my phone to share my last 'I love you's' with my family, but I heard him come up next to me and he reloaded."

She spoke with ABC News at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where, as of Friday, she still has a bullet lodged in her spine.

Askins - "He also was telling people to 'keep running,' or, 'yeah, keep running.'"

Askins is one of six who were rushed to TMH, arriving in shock but bravely, according to doctors there.

"All of them were very clear-minded and able to converse with us."

The silence at a growing memorial on campus is loud, as the community mourns the loss of two people: Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba.

Morales— a beloved FSU employee and former Leon High Assistant Football Coach.

Leon High's Athletics Department released a statement that reads, in part, 'he was a trusted coach, a respected colleague and a cherished friend to many.'

Tiru Chabba of South Carolina who, according to Strom Law Firm, was on campus Thursday to work as a campus vendor, would also lose his life.

Jamiyah Benjamin, Student - "They're not going to be remembered in the light of what had happened, but who they were as people."

FSU students still left with shock, sadness, fear, anger and with one question for the gunman:

Scarlett Shepard, Student - "How could you? And why?"

As flowers continue to pile and candles continue to burn, Tallahassee community members pray for those whose lives were changed on April 17th.

Julianna Gregory, Student - "It's alright to mourn the person that you were before this, but I hope that you are able to be healed and be able to live the life that you wanted to live before this incident."

The suspected shooter was among those rushed to the hospital after police gunned him down on the scene. TMH was unable to give specifics on patients, but stated they are all expected to make a full recovery.

In College Town Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

