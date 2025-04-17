Watch Now
BREAKING: Shots fired on Florida State Campus, police on scene

LIVE BLOG:

12:46 p.m.: Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders says he's seen multiple people who have been injured loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. He says one man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene.

12:42 p.m.: Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is actively receiving and caring for FSU students. No further information has been provided.

12:37 p.m.: All Leon County Schools are on lock out as a precaution as the active shooter investigation continues on Florida State Campus.

12:26 p.m.:

An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Florida State in the area of the Student Union, according to the school.

Police are on scene or on the way. In the message sent to students, they are encouraged to seek shelter and await further instructions. Everyone is to lock and stay away from all doors and windows, and be prepared to take additional protective measures.

This is a developing story.

WTXL ABC 27 has a crew on the way to the scene.

