BREAKING: Shots fired on Florida State Campus, police on scene

12:46 p.m.: Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders says he's seen multiple people who have been injured loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. He says one man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene.

I have seen multiple injured being loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. One man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene. pic.twitter.com/OfzKCxuB1J — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 17, 2025

12:42 p.m.: Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is actively receiving and caring for FSU students. No further information has been provided.

12:37 p.m.: All Leon County Schools are on lock out as a precaution as the active shooter investigation continues on Florida State Campus.

12:26 p.m.:

This is a Emergency Message for Florida State University Tallahassee Campus.



Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information.



Persons in need of immediate emergency ass https://t.co/VWifBqyLwW — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Florida State in the area of the Student Union, according to the school.

Police are on scene or on the way. In the message sent to students, they are encouraged to seek shelter and await further instructions. Everyone is to lock and stay away from all doors and windows, and be prepared to take additional protective measures.

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measur https://t.co/cBrbt0cLe6 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

