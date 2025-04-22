FSU offers comfort and connection after campus tragedy

The Askew Student Life Center hosts “Community at the Commons,” offering therapy dogs, food, games, and support resources.

University leaders emphasize the importance of togetherness, ensuring students know they are not alone in their grief.

Watch the video to hear from students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the wake of tragedy, students at Florida State University are finding strength in each other. From counselors to games, the community is coming alive with support and solidarity.

"Come out here, everyone's having a good time and enjoying themselves."

Kevin Shasho and other students visited The Askew Student Life Center's courtyard, petting therapy dogs, grabbing snacks, and participating in games. ASLC is opening its doors for students to feel heard and seen.

"You know with the recent events everyone is just trying to find a comfort."

ASLC is calling this Community at the Commons, a three-day event aimed at giving students a space to breathe, heal, and simply be together.

"I think it's starting the process of healing. It's going to be a long road for us but you can see there's support for FSU inside and outside Tallahassee."

Amy Hecht, Vice President for Student Affairs at FSU, emphasizes that in times of heartbreak, no student should feel alone.

As the campus begins to heal, she reminds us all: even in sorrow, the strength of the FSU community shines through — united, resilient, and here for one another.

"I think having that community around you is the best thing ever and I can't ask for anything else."

Until 8 p.m. there will be karaoke, ice cream, and games for students to enjoy at the ASLC courtyard. There will also be more activities for students to enjoy throughout the rest of the week.

MESSAGE TO PARENTS AND FAMILIES FROM FSU

We are FSU Strong: Ways to Support



The Florida State community is mourning after the heartbreaking tragedy on campus. Thank you to everyone who has reached out asking how they can support FSU. If you’re looking for a way to contribute, a gift, no matter the size, can offer comfort and relief to those directly impacted. Your support of the FSU Emergency Fund will help to provide immediate financial support to students and families directly impacted by the tragedy.



Thank you for standing with FSU and showing that our community's spirit of care and compassion is unbreakable.



Resources: response.fsu.edu [response.fsu.edu]Emergency Fund: https://bit.ly/4cXQNTb [bit.ly] #FSUstrong [facebook.com]



We’re Here: FSU Student Resources and Support:



Your FSU community is here for you. Parents, please let your student know that throughout this week the Askew Student Life Center will serve as a support center for all students.



If they're looking for community, someone to talk to, or a bite to eat, we invite them to join us from at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a full list of resources, please visit: https://response.fsu.edu/ [response.fsu.edu]



