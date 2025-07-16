Trial date set for accused FSU Shooter Phoenix Ikner this fall, trial to begin November 3rd

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A trial date has now been set for the man accused of opening fire on Florida State University's Campus this past Spring. Phoenix Ikner is accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring several others on April 17th.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Judge Lance E. Neff announced jury selection will begin on November 3rd, 2025. The judge has also ordered that there be a case management conference every month until trial, with the next one set for August 13th.

Judge Neff has also set a discovery cutoff date for October 1st, with all motions and pre-trial motions to be submitted by October 10th.

To date, the defense has chosen not to participate

in discovery, but says that will change.

Ikner is currently facing nine counts:



Two for first-degree murder

Seven for attempted first-degree murder

Ikner did not appear in court.

