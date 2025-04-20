Neighbors unite to heal and shed light on deadly FSU shooting

Neighbors gathered for a 'Healing Spaces' community picnic at Cascades Park.

Common Ground Books also held a community event where neighbors created signs that can be taken to memorials to honor the FSU shooting victims.

Watch the video to learn how these community gatherings are helping neighbors heal from the terrible campus shooting.

It's a somber start to this Easter weekend. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Neighbors across our community spent Saturday united over mourning and activism that has sprouted from the Florida State University shooting.

JJ Glueck, FSU Student - "I've been trying to think of like, ways to word it or talk about it, but I think that we're all reeling."

FSU student, JJ Glueck, still at a loss for words about the deadly gunfire that unleashed on FSU's campus Thursday.

Unification carried into the weekend. What was supposed to be an educational activist event put on by the 50501 movement turned into a day of community healing.

Glueck - "None of us are really in the learning space right now. Everybody is really hurting. I know that the FSU community is deeply hurting, but I know FAMU students were terrified. I know TSC students were terrified. I know just Tallahassee as a whole is shaken, you know?"

Dozens gathered at Cascades Park to share raw emotions and reassurance with each other.

Glueck - "Being surrounded by our community, truthfully, not just, you know, online, I think is really important and so that's why we're all here."

Over at Common Ground Books, another operation of support.

Neighbors coming together, creating signs that honor the victims and can be taken to vigils or memorials around town, keeping memories alive.

Alex Spencer, Owner of Common Ground Books - "To people that are hurting, to the community: we are here for you. We see you. We support you, and we will continue to for as long as we can."

Both events Saturday encouraging collective healing and a call to action.

Spencer - "This may be the way things are right now, but this is not how they should be, and we just need to keep saying that until people finally listen."

Glueck - "It was heartbreaking. Is horrible to hear about people that were feeding us that have died and just and then to see all of the the kids our age that are in the hospital right now, it's a horrible situation, but we have to do better."

Other topics discussed at the Healing Spaces event included immigration rights, the Lori Paige case and reproductive rights.

In Southeast Tallahassee Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

