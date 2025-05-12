Phoenix Ikner released from hospital as he faces serious charges in FSU shooting case

Phoenix Ikner released from hospital after multiple surgeries for injuries sustained during April 17 shooting.

Ikner faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred at Florida State University, where Ikner opened fire before being shot by police.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

Today, May 12, Phoenix Ikner was released from a local hospital following an extended stay and multiple surgeries to treat injuries he sustained during the April 17 shooting at Florida State University, where he opened fire on campus and was subsequently shot by responding officers. Ikner has been transported to a detention facility in the region. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

"In any case, especially one of this magnitude, the Tallahassee Police Department has the highest commitment to justice, transparency, and the safety of our community," Chief of Police Lawrence Revell said. "We are grateful for the work of our detectives, officers, medical personnel, and partner agencies who helped bring us to this point."

In keeping with the Tallahassee Police Department's commitment to transparency and accountability, the probable cause affidavit will be made publicly available following Ikner's first appearance in court.

