ONE WEEK LATER: FSU students share how they're feeling following deadly campus shooting

It's been a challenging week for students, faculty and staff at Florida State as they process the events of last week's campus shooting.

Florida State has been providing services and resources to help the community cope during this difficult time.

Watch the video to hear from students and to find out what they've been depending on to keep going.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Working together to hear from a tragedy that's rocked Florida State and Tallahassee. ABC 27 is checking in on this community one week following that deadly campus shooting.

Smiles and hugs Thursday, replacing the sirens and chaos of last week's deadly campus shooting.

One week on from that tragedy, students said the past week, has been up and down.

"It's been really hard," said FSU Freshman Valeria Dorado. "It's a whirlwind of emotions; some days feel good, some days feel really weird to walk around campus, seeing my teachers."

Dorado said one of the hardest things to process is how different campus feels.

"It feels so empty, and like a ghost town sort of," said Dorado. "It sucks because i always felt connected to other people, we're all on campus, we'll working together, we're all trying to get our degree."

As well as how it's going to affect the rest of her time at FSU.

"I came here with so many dreams and opportunities and although they're still there it just sucks that it had to happen and it left a print in my college journey," said Dorado.

Still, the word I keep hearing on campus: community; and how grateful students are for their Seminole family right now.

"In a way it showed me that just showing up gets the routine back in schedule and just makes things a little bit more comfortable for everybody," said Rosario Barraza, another FSU student.

FSU has held various pop ups on campus giving out free food and resources to students, as well as providing counseling and victim advocacy.

Dr. Zduy Chu, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs, said students are craving community and they'll continue to adapt to meet these needs.

"There's no rush to try to change things back to a normal setting and what we're seeing is that we really need to process with them and understand day to day what they need," said Chu.

Dorado said she hopes people will continue to come together because that's how they'll overturn the negativity.

"Isolating yourself isn't the answer, all it does is going to harm ourselves, obviously, we should take time to process and be alone but sitting there isn't the solution," said Dorado.

Support hotlines by FSU remain open and active for students who need support.

