Active shooter training is incredibly important, which is why it is offered at Florida State University as it is at most schools and colleges across this country.



Based on the information we know right now, active shooter training played a significant role in preventing a greater tragedy on Thursday. The individuals on our campus ran away when they could, and they barricaded themselves and others when they couldn’t. This training likely saved numerous lives at FSU because individuals did what they were trained to do.



We hope we never have to face this situation ever again, but we will continue to offer active shooter training to anyone who wants it.



The FSU Police Department and our law enforcement partners regularly conduct active shooter drills and train for active shooter scenarios. FSUPD was well trained and performed admirably during this situation. That will become apparent as more information becomes available in the coming days and weeks.

Florida State students believe that FSUPD active shooter training should become more common in the immediate future after Thursday's deadly shooting.

A one-hour training session is currently available upon request by any class, student organization or faculty/staff training.

Watch now to hear two students describe what they want to see from training in the future.

Thursday marks one week since a gunman opened fire on the campus of Florida State University, killing two and injuring six others.

One of many questions being asked after the deadly shooting is what does existing active shooter training look like?

Learning what trainings are in place and available to the campus community, as well as how aware students are of them.

In speaking with university officials Wednesday, I learned that active shooter trainings are offered to all students, faculty and staff through FSUPD.

It is not mandatory, but here's how it would work.

The FSUPD website has a page called "Surviving an Active Shooter Event".

It includes a short training video, but also includes a form where any class, student organization, or faculty-staff training can schedule a one-hour session with FSUPD.

In a statement, a university spokesperson says:

"Based on the information we know right now, active shooter training played a significant role in preventing a greater tragedy on Thursday. We hope we never have to face this situation ever again, but we will continue to offer active shooter training to anyone who wants it."

Students I spoke with like Danny Felton say they hadn't participated in any FSUPD trainings, but hope that it will become more common in the future.

"They should push that a little bit harder if that's what they're banking on as like the number one preventative issue or number one preventative thing that helped us in this situation."

"Anything to keep students safe, I would be very happy."

Angelica Lopez tells me she's involved with Campus Emergency Response Volunteers, a program at FSU since 2019.

She says the group has a training session planned with FSUPD in the summer, but one isn't enough.

"If you're not part of those organizations that have to do with like safety, then I guess you wouldn't really know, and I wish that information was more put out by FSUPD."

FSU says campus police regularly conduct these drills within the department.

That's what led to the quick response on Thursday.

According to FSUPD's timeline, officers were first alerted to an active shooter situation at 11:58 a.m. and were able to neutralize the threat within two minutes.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

