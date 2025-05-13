Bond denied for FSU suspected shooter Phoenix Ikner

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The suspected FSU shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner, has been denied bond. Twenty-year-old Ikner is charged with two counts of first degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Court records show on April 17 at 11:58 a.m., the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received multiple calls reporting an active shooter at FSU between the Student Union and Moore Auditorium.

Officers say they encountered the suspect in a shooting stance outside the Student Union. According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect was seen shooting at a person running away when officers approached him. The documents show a responding officer shot the suspect, who identified himself as Phoenix Ikner.

Officers say a .45 caliber glock handgun was recovered near Ikner at the scene.

According to officers, they found several victims on scene.

Surveillance video captured Ikner chasing a victim, identified as Tiru Chabba and shooting him, then shooting him again while he was on the ground. Chabba died on scene.

Another camera captured Ikner walking through the food court and shooting another victim, Robert Morales, in the back, who also died.

The arrest affidavit says Ikner pointed a shotgun at a victim, but the weapon appeared to malfunction or was not loaded.

Officers say they found spent shell casings and live shotgun rounds in and around the Student Union.

