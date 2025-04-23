Better Living Solutions is promoting mental well-being of all following last week's FSU shooting

Better Living Solutions is now offering 3 free sessions to neighbors in the area following last week's FSU shooting.

They provide services ranging from individual counseling to trauma informed workshops.

Watch the video to hear from the group's founder as she shares how she hopes the initiative can impact campus life going forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Counseling, mental health, and wellness groups in our community are stepping up to help neighbors impacted by last week's shooting.

That includes Better Living Solutions in Downtown Tallahassee.

They're offering trauma informed workshops, support groups, and counseling for students, faculty, and first responders.

They also arranged a workshop with music therapy students at FSU.

"We want our students to come back. We want our staff to remain. We want our community to rebuild, but we have to stay in communication. We have to talk about it. If we just push it aside, it's going to get worse." said Danielle Shelton, Founder of Better Living Solutions.

Better Living Solutions has also made sessions available to the whole community. If you'd like to register a link will be provided below.

