Grand jury indicts Phoenix Ikner on murder, attempted murder charges

Ikner is accused of opening fire on Florida State University's Campus on April 17th, where two people were killed and six others were injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Phoenix Ikner, the suspected gunman in the FSU shooting, has been indicted by a grand juryon nine counts. The five-page indictment filed Wednesday includes two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.

Police say Ikner killed two people and injured several others in April on campus last month.

Ikner found out during his first appearance on Tuesday that he would not be released from jail.

