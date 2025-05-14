Grand jury indicts Phoenix Ikner on murder, attempted murder charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Phoenix Ikner, the suspected gunman in the FSU shooting, has been indicted by a grand juryon nine counts. The five-page indictment filed Wednesday includes two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.

Police say Ikner killed two people and injured several others in April on campus last month.

WATCH APRIL 17TH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

FULL FSU SHOOTING PRESS CONFERENCE 0417

Ikner found out during his first appearance on Tuesday that he would not be released from jail.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.