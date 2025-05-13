Tallahassee defense attorney weighs in on next steps in suspected FSU shooter, Phoenix Ikner, case

Video shows local Criminal Defense Attorney Don Pumphrey describing what's next following suspected FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner's first appearance in court.

He says the case may evolve based on victims' point of view, emerging evidence, and whether the state pursues the death penalty.

Pumphrey says there’s currently no indication anyone else will be charged.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Criminal Defense Attorney Don Pumphrey is weighing in on suspected FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner's first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

The public defenders' office will represent Ikner who's charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Pumphrey says the next steps for defense is to gather information since Ikner could face death or life sentences if found guilty.

Those sentences, however, depend on whether a grand jury indicts him.

"The defense attorneys will be looking at forensic psychologists, trying to gather information on prior mental health history, try to understand what mitigation they can gather, and things of that nature while at the same time seeing strategically if there is a defense to the actions of Mr. Ikner on that particular day," Pumphrey said.

With evidence already revealed in arrest affidavit files, Pumphrey says cases like this aren't always straight forward.

The case could change once prosecutors analyze victims' point of view — both named in the documents and unnamed victims.

"There are many facts and facets to this case that will develop over time, some known, some unknown, and as they're exposed to the public and the media, then the story will come together, and there may not be a trial. If the state seeks death, there may be a trial," he said.

The question remains if anyone else will be charged since Ikner's stepmother works for the Leon County Sheriff's Office and used her former service weapon.

In recent years, parents of suspected shooters faced charges, according to ABC News in the Oxford High School shooting case in Michigan and theApalachee school shooting case in Georgia.

"I think when parents get charged in situations, it's usually because they have some accessory after the fact, accessory during the fact, or something, because they're trying to protect their children. There are some immunities for parents, but very limited. As far as access to the firearm, this was an individual who was not a child," he said.

"I have not seen anything that would indicate that there would be any charges forthcoming."

Pumphrey says the trial timeline could range from months to years, depending on how the case unfolds.

The defense could request a speedy trial, possibly starting within six months, but that depends on what's needed to ensure a fair trial.

As of now, the state has not set a trial date.

