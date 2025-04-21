FSU students return to class for first time following deadly campus shooting

Classes and operations resume at Florida State University following the recent shooting tragedy that killed 2 people and injured six.

Some students said it feels to early to come back, others said being among the Seminole community now is just what they need.

Watch the video to hear from students on this significant day back on campus; why it was important for them to return Monday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

FSU taking their first steps in the healing process with classes resuming.

ABC 27 spoke with students about the return following the recent campus tragedy.

Seminole students together Monday, sharing hugs, tears, and words of affirmation as classes resume following Thursday’s campus shooting.

Does campus feel different?

"Yes, campus does feel different," said FSU student, Sydney Gardner. "I’m looking at the quotes on the floor, and the flowers, and it definitely feels eerie and there’s not a lot of people on campus today."

FSU Junior, Sydney Gardner, was inside one of the main buildings when those shots rang out across campus.

"Being on campus is definitely making it feel more real which is good for me because I tend to dissociate from what happened," said Gardner.

Gardner said she’s been talking a lot about what happened with her friends, piecing together the chain of events; being back on campus is helping her visualize that.

"I want to be on campus," said Gardner. "I want to see my teachers and see my classmates to make it feel like we’re getting back to a normal and other people are like I just need to be alone, I want to be with my family, I want to be safe."

Other students, like Will Godfrey, said seeing fellow Seminoles is the strength in numbers he needs to move forward.

"I feel like every time we come back to campus and create a positive memory, it’s going to help drown out the negative and eventually it will kind of overpower what came before," said Godfrey.

Creating a solid foundation of hope, strength, and community that students will use to help their recovery.

All mandatory attendance options have been waived for students, with alternative options already stipulated by the President Saturday. The deadline for professors to send accommodation options to students is Monday night.

