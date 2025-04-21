Gadsden County stands with FSU after tragic School shooting

FSU alum Karen Power is selling 'FSU Strong' bracelets, with proceeds benefiting the family of victim Robert Morales.

Students at Gadsden Elementary Magnet School wore garnet and gold to show solidarity with the FSU community.

Watch the video to hear from GEMS and Karen Power.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

No matter where you are in the big bend, it's hard for communities not to feel the pain of what happened on the Florida State Campus.

I spent the day with neighbors finding a special way to show love and support for Florida State.

"Gadsden County supports our Seminoles."

A pain felt across the Big Bend reaches into Gadsden County, where hearts are heavy after a tragic shooting that left the Florida State University community hurting.

FSU alum and Havana neighbor Karen Power, like so many others, is finding a way to show her love and support.

"I had heard the phrase ‘FSU Strong’ and went ahead and decided to make some bracelets."

Karen says all proceeds from the bracelets will go to support the family of one of the victims.

"One of my cousins knows the Robert Morales family and had really good words to say about him, and I knew then—that’s where I wanted the proceeds from this to go."

Across the county, students at Gadsden Elementary Magnet School also paid tribute—wearing Garnet and Gold to honor those affected.

GEMS Principal Allysun Davis says this gesture is part of a larger show of unity.

"We want the students and everyone to know we stand with you—our hearts are hurting too. Even though we are a neighboring county."

If you are interested in buying Karen's bracelets to support the Morales family, here's the link to purchase.



