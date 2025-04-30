Attorneys representing family of Tiru Chabba call for transparency in FSU shooter investigation

Attorneys representing the family of FSU shooting victim Tiru Chabba spoke on campus Wednesday.

They're not threatening a lawsuit at the moment, but they are calling for transparency in the investigation into the alleged shooter.

Watch now to see what information the legal team wants to know first.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Days after his funeral in South Carolina, lawyers representing Tiru Chabba's family laid out the family's demands Wednesday.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter. I'm breaking down what the family wants to know about the investigation into the suspected shooter.

"We're asking that there be some level of transparency. We're asking that there be thoroughness. So we can find out the what, the when, the why, and the how this occurred."

Tiru Chabba is one of two men killed during the April 17th shooting at the FSU Student Union building.

Chabba's family hired well-known civil rights lawyer Bakari Sellers of the Strom Law Firm.

Sellers says there is no lawsuit pending. He says the family is simply asking for a transparent investigation into the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner.

From who he was before the shooting and what exactly led to the attack.

"We need to understand who the shooter was, we need to understand his background. Where he got the gun from, how he got the gun. Should he have had the weapon? I believe there are good laws on the books about people who have diagnosed mental health issues. Was there a diagnosis?"

Just hours after the shooting, Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil confirmed that Ikner used a gun that belonged to his stepmother. She is an LCSO school resource officer.

"And we will continue the investigation into how that weapon was used and what other weapons perhaps, he may have had access to."

FSU says it plans to cooperate fully with the investigation.

In a statement, university president Richard McCullough says, "I appreciate the words of the Chabba family's attorneys today. I and everyone else at Florida State share the family's grief. We share their anger. We share their desire for answers."

A Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson says Ikner was still in the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is already underway.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

