TPD answers questions regarding Florida State's suspected shooter, Phoenix Ikner

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department is answering frequently asked questions regarding the suspected Florida State shooter, Phoenix Ikner.

Ikner is accused of opening fire on the campus, April 17th, where two people were killed and six more were injured.

READ THE QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS BELOW:

Will he be charged with two counts of first-degree murder?

That determination will be made by the State Attorney’s Office. At this time, we cannot speak to all the specific charges that may be filed, but we know that they will be up to and including first-degree murder.

That determination will be made by the State Attorney’s Office. At this time, we cannot speak to all the specific charges that may be filed, but we know that they will be up to and including first-degree murder. What is the status of his injuries?

The suspect remains hospitalized with significant injuries but is expected to survive.

The suspect remains hospitalized with significant injuries but is expected to survive. How many times was he shot?

He was shot once, in the jaw.

He was shot once, in the jaw. Is there a timeline for his release from the hospital?

His release will depend on his progress and will be determined by the medical professionals overseeing his care. Once he is released and formally charged, we will provide an update.

TPD says this remains an open and active investigation, and we will continue to share additional details as they become available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.