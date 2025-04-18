FSU students and staff describe a terrifying experience during campus shooting

Law enforcement officers evacuated hundreds of people, following a deadly shooting incident at Florida State University's campus Thursday.

Students and staff say it was a terrifying experience they never imagined would happen at FSU.

Watch the video to hear their chilling testimony just moments after shots were fired.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hours after shots were fired at the FSU Student Union, law enforcement presence is still heavily active. A few yards away from the crime scene lies a growing memorial.

We were on scene moments after shots were fired, getting firsthand reaction from students and staff as they were evacuating to safety.

Peter Albu, Student - "I'm still like taking it in. It hasn't fully processed yet, I think, but this is a major event that shouldn't happen on a university campus."

Students and staff left in shock just moments after shots were fired at Florida State University.

Student - "I was just minding my own business, replying back to an email to one of my students and I heard a pop going on right outside.."

Staff - "Someone running, shouting 'they're shooting, they're shooting, they're shooting."

Student - "I heard the sirens, I saw the police going, I saw people running like crazy and somebody yelled get back in here!"

Chilling testimony from those who were close enough to see or hear the chaos that unfolded Thursday afternoon.

Our cameras rolling as law enforcement officers swarmed campus, diverting hundreds of students and staff towards Tennessee Street and onto buses.

Student - "It's crazy, you know, you don't expect your day to go anywhere near this direction."

A horrible weight on the community during what is supposed to be a celebratory time, as the end of the spring semester approaches.

One student telling me off-camera, he was planning to head to the student union, but was delayed by a last-minute decision to take a shower— saving his life.

Staff - "It certainly helps put in perspective how precious life is and how we don't take things for granted."

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.