Changes to campus operations following shooting at FSU: What students need to know

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University made several changes to classes, athletics, and operating hours as the community processes the deadly shooting that occurred on campus on Thursday, April 16th.
CLASSES
Classes are canceled through Friday, April 18th
STUDENT SERVICES HOURS
DSST and Food Pantry, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (UCA, 4th Floor)
University Health Services, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Leach Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Strozier Library, CLOSED
Dirac Library, CLOSED
UPDATED DINING HOURS
Friday, April 18 – Sunday, April 20
Suwannee, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Seminole Cafe, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Vato Tacos, noon-10 p.m.
Tally Mac Shack, noon-10 p.m.
Chick-fil-A, 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Provision on Demand, 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The Den, Opens at 9:30 a.m.
ATHLETICS
All FSU athletics events in Tallahassee are canceled through Sunday, April 20th. FSU says they will communicate any further schedule adjustments if necessary.
BELONGINGS
If you left personal belongings behind on campus, you can retrieve them between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, April 18th. FSU says you should have your photo ID on you to claim your belongings.
The university says all campus buildings will be locked but faculty, staff and volunteers will be on site at each of the following locations to help people claim their items:
Bellamy Building
EAOS Building
Carothers Building
Dirac Science Library
FSU Student Union
Strozier Library
HCB Classroom Building
Leach Center
Longmire Building
Love Building
Montgomery Hall
Moore Auditorium
Rovetta Business A&B
Thagard Building
If you left your things in another building not on the list, or if you’re unable to retrieve them on Friday, call 850-644-4444 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to schedule assistance.
SUPPORT
The university will open a Support Center at the Askew Student Life Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 18. Counseling and Victim’s Advocate services will be available, and staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance.
There is a vigil set for 5 p.m. Friday, April 18th at Langford Green in front of the Unconquered Statue.
Click here for a list of additional available resources
