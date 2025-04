TALLAHASSEE, FL — Members of the Florida State Police Department were honored for their role in stopping a gunman who police say killed two people and injured six otherson the school's campus on April 17th.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded Chief Jason Trumbower and seven of his officers the Governor's Medal of Heroism.

