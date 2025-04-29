Attorneys for FSU shooting victim plan to hold a press conference Wednesday

45-year old Tiru Chabba was one of two victims who died during the FSU Shooting

Attorneys for Chabba's family plan to hold a press conference Wednesday, April 30th, outside the FSU Student Union

They plan to call for full transparencey, as well as a thorough investigation into the events surrounding the shooting



Three attorneys representing the family of Tiru Chabba plan to hold a press conference Wednesday, April 30th, outside the Florida State University Student Union. It's set to start at 10:00 a.m.

Chabba, a 45-year-old father of two, died during the April 17th shooting at the Student Union. The Greenville, South Carolina resident was there working as a vendor for Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

Three attorneys representing Chabba's family have been announced as speakers for Wednesday's press conference. They are Bakari Sellers, Jim Bannister, and J. Robert Bell III. All are from separate law firms.

According to their press release announcing the conference, they intend to call for full transparency and a thorough investigation into the events surrounding the shooting.

FSU employee, Ricardo Morales also died in the shooting. Five other victims wounded in the attack were treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

The suspected shooter, Phoenix Ikner, was shot by law enforcement. He also survived. Law enforcement says Ikner ignored multiple commands before being shot.

Ikner studied political science at FSU. His step-mother is a Leon County School Resource Officer. Investigators say the gun Ikner used in the shooting belonged to his step-mother, but was not her current service weapon. Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said Ikner was also a member of the Sheriff's Office's Youth Advisory Council. He said Ikner had taken part in several training programs with LCSO.

