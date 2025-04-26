Florida State to open Student Union Monday following the deadly shooting on campus on April 17th

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FSU President Richard McCullough announced on Saturday, April 26th, that the Student Union will reopen following the deadly attack on campus April 17th.

In the message, the president said the Student Union will reopen from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on April 28th.

They will have a moment of reflection before the reopening.

McCullough says the seniors expressed a strong desire for the Union to be open for their last week at FSU.

READ THE FULL MESSAGE BELOW:

Dear FSU Family,



In the wake of the tragic events on April 17, I find myself reflecting on that terrible day and the needs of our community.



Our loss is immeasurable, yet amid the sorrow, we have witnessed the incredible solidarity and support from students, faculty, staff, and friends. This sense of unity is a testament to the unconquered spirit of Florida State University.



After careful consideration and listening to our students, we have decided to reopen the Student Union from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 28. Please join us for a moment of reflection at 3 p.m. prior to the Union opening. This was not an easy decision, and I know some may disagree with it.



I have spoken with numerous students across all classes. Our seniors, in particular, expressed a strong desire for the Union to be open for their last week at Florida State University.



We understand the importance of the Student Union as a hub for connection, support, learning, and growth. It is crucial that we continue to offer students the services, opportunities, and communal space that foster their development and well-being. We want to provide the maximum number of choices for our community to decide when they want to be in the Student Union.



The opening will be conducted with the utmost respect and care for those affected. No employees or volunteers will be required to be present or will be required to return to the Student Union until they are ready.



More information for employees who work in the Student Union is forthcoming. We are committed to providing a space where individuals are honored, and where the needs of the majority are balanced with sensitivity toward individual experiences.



Those who are ready to return are invited to join us at the Student Union on Monday. Those who don’t feel comfortable can return when they are ready. Everyone will heal at their own pace and feel differently about being in that space. We will announce additional operating hours this week.



We are considering the needs of the entire student body and campus community as we take this step forward.



Together, we will continue to reflect, heal, and move forward. We are Florida State.



Sincerely,



Richard McCullough

FSU President



Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.