Concerns expressed over FSU resuming operations Monday, school says accommodations will be made

Florida State University will reopen to students and employees on Monday, April 21. The university closed on April 17, following a deadly campus shooting where two people were killed.



Several FSU students contacted ABC 27 Saturday raising concerns over the amount of time students have had to process Thursday's tragedy.

In a video message Saturday, FSU President Richard McCullough reaffirmed that professors have been instructed to be flexible and students can ask for accommodations if they need support.

The video also provided a list of resources the university is currently offering to the community to help navigate impacts from the shooting.

FSU announcing Saturday that classes and campus operations will resume on Monday, but that students will be given grace if they are still processing Thursday’s shooting.

Graduating senior, Evlotia Vulopas, contacted us saying the return to campus felt too soon. She’s still reeling from the tragedy, a day she just so happened to choose to skip class, saving her from being on campus during the incident.

"Many what ifs are going through my mind," said Vulopas. "What if I’d decided to go to campus, what if I’d decided to go to class late.

Similar concerns were echoed by FSU Junior, Ruth Castro.

"I understand the need to push forward and push through because you can’t be paralyzed in fear for the rest of your life but I don’t feel like I’ve had an adequate enough time to process it," said Castro.

Vulopas said she understands the need to return to normalcy.

"I think that it really will help some people but also it can be incredibly harmful for others so I think they just need to find some accommodation that can help everyone," said Vulopas.

Accommodations that FSU has promised. Saturday afternoon they posted this video message from President Richard McCullough speaking about the difficulty of the last few days and providing a list of available resources.

"We understand that some of you may not be able to return on Monday, it’s okay, it’s okay, we will be flexible and find a way to accomodate you. I promise," said McCullough, asking students and faculty to reach out if they need help and that professors have been instructed to be flexible with students if they support with classwork.

"No one should go through this alone. We are here to help," said McCullough.

RESOURCES LISTED IN THE VIDEO INCLUDE:

COUNSELING & PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES

(850) 644-TALK

VICTIM ADVOCATE PROGRAM

CALL: (850) 644-7161

TEXT: (850) 756-4320

EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

(850_ 644-2288

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.