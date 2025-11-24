FAMU Small Business Development Center gets $20,000 grant to boost business development in Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's Small Business Development Center received a $20,000 grant, which will be used to expand the number of small businesses in the Big Bend.



The grant comes from the Knight Foundation, a non-partisan organization that works to strengthen communities.

According to FAMU SBDC Assistant Director Tremaine Hughes, this is the first time the center has received a grant from the Knight Foundation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Florida A&M University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hoping to bring more entrepreneurs to the Big Bend, thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Knight Foundation.

The money will go toward the Founders’ Accelerated Network Group Incubator and Accelerator (FANG) programs.

The incubator is a free 8-week course and pitch competition for new and existing small businesses.

Assistant Director for the SBDC, Tremaine Hughes, says the grant will help them work toward its mission to increase economic mobility for underserved communities and grow the economy.

“When you look at most economies in most counties, they're basically driven by their small business goals and their small business development, so our focus is to grow as many entrepreneurs as possible to help employ and provide services throughout the community,” he said.

According to Hughes, they serve eight counties in the Big Bend, and since starting the program in 2022, the program has produced at least 60 to 80 businesses in the community.

The grant will assist in marketing the program, paying for software, enhancing training sessions, and introducing new technology like AI.

The FANG Program is now accepting applications for its upcoming incubator class in January.

