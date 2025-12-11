Leon County hires consultant to evaluate fire services and explore alternate methods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is hiring a contractor to evaluate current fire services and explore alternate options.



The motion passed unanimously at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.

The development follows a lengthy debate between the City and County over the nature and price of the fire services fee.

Watch the video below to see what next steps will look like.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New developments in the fire service fee debate as the County now moves to look for alternate options.

The motion passed unanimously at a Tuesday's Commission meeting. The County is hiring Fitch and Associates to evaluate the current fire service fee.

"They're going to evaluate our current setup with the city, they're going to currently look at what infrastructure we have in the county that the city will have to sell to us, and they're going to give us a recommendation about what is the safest, efficient, and cost-effective way for the county to provide fire services," said Leon County Chairman Christian Caban.

Caban said the report will also look into alternative models.

The cost to hire the contractor is $109,995 and follows the City moving to terminate their contract with County for fire services this fall, that is expected to go into effect in 2028.

It's a reason why these discussions are happening now.

Neighbors, like Chris Godwin, have been speaking Commissioners, researching possible options, creating his own plan, and are looking forward to seeing what the study produces.

"I think that them looking into an alternative option is a good thing because it at least opens the doors to discussing a more fair way of collecting the fee and applying the fee," said Godwin.

Caban said the report will look into all options and is expected to be available in the Spring/Summer of next year

"If we have to go an independent route, we're going to make sure it's in the best interest of all our residences across Leon County," said Caban.

Per Board direction, Fitch & Associates will create a final report with their findings.

