Ausley McMullen is aiming to keep young legal talent local through their latest program

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Emphasizing professionalism, ethics, integrity and real-world expectations.

Monday marked the launch of Ausley McMullen's Law and Leadership program providing youth insight of everything they need to know when pursing a career in law.

The event also addressed the recruiting and talent pipeline challenges many law firms face by preparing more informed, professional and practice-ready future applicants.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Keeping young legal talent local.

That is the goal for the Ausley McMullen Law Firm in our Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood.

Early Monday, marked the launch of the firm's inaugural law and leadership program "For the Next Generation of Legal Leaders".

The one-day program is geared toward youth interested in pursing a career in law.

Undergraduate college students participated in round table discussions with attorneys along with a Q&A session with the Leon County Courthouse's 2nd Judicial Circuit Judge, Stephen Everett.

Organizers share how this program is intended to bridge the gap by mentoring the attorney's of tomorrow.

"It's kind of daunting becoming a lawyer and entering into the legal profession is not that easy, and the challenges are real.I mean it's expensive, it's time consuming. It's extremely competitive, and we have got a group of tremendous young people who are motivated to try to become lawyers, and we want to help." says Rob Clarke, shareholder at the firm.

Ausley McMullen's Law and Leadership program is free for all.

Individuals interested in participating in 2026 are encouraged to stay informed by following Ausley McMullen for registration updates.

