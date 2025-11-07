Tallahassee State College prepares to host the Tallahassee Science Festival for the 8th year straight

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Introducing all types of sciences to Leon County students in our Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood.



The Tallahassee Science Festival gears up to return for year 14.

The festival is catered to Leon County youth, grades kindergarten through 12th, with a wide range of activities across several types of sciences.

Watch the video to hear from the festival's director as he shares more about what neighbors should expect.

TSC anticipates the Tallahassee Science Festival and its return

