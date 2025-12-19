23 children adopted, reunified in Leon County Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 23 children are now in a permanent family following a ceremony in Leon County on Friday.



The annual Christmastime event included adoptions and family reunifications.

A judge recognized 11 families, and the children received commemorative medallions.

Watch the video below to see how one family celebrated a new addition to their family.

Home for the Holidays Ceremony in Leon County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Reflecting the two pathways to permanency and celebrating families in all forms.

Early Friday, Northwest Florida Health Network celebrated their Christmas Adoption and Reunification ceremony.

The theme for the event was titled "Home for the Holidays."

The initiative would go on to celebrate 11 families and 23 children.

The Hawkins family shares with us their emotions leading up to the adoption of the newest addition to the family: Daniel.

"Today was just like the cherry on top after years of...we got our big kids first, and then this little guy, as you can tell, he was a surprise. But today is awesome because our whole family has just become absolutely one. We're proud to be the Hawkins house. We're proud that we all met each other," mother Darla Marston said.

Each child received a commemorative medallions, along with a photo shoot in front of the group's "Drop-In Celebration Station."

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

