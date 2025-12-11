TMH-FSU merger, golf course sale prompt community pushback inside and outside City Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As groups like Tallahassee ALERT protested the proposed partnership between FSU and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, neighbors inside the city commission chambers urged the city not to sell a golf course to Capital City Country Club. Commissioners moved forward with the sale.



The golf course sale passed in a 3-2 vote.

City commissioners approved a preliminary report to study the unmarked graves on the site as the city prepares to build a memorial.

TMH-FSU merger, Capital City Country Club sale raise community concerns inside and outside City Hall

Dozens of neighbors upset in the City Chambers Wednesday, after City Commissioners approved a sale of the Capital City Country Club.

The sale was for $1.25 million and passed in a 3 to 2 vote. Commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow dissented.

About 40 speakers spoke out against the sale of the golf course. They argued it was unnecessary and moving forward too fast. They also referenced the unmarked slave graves on the golf course.

"One thing I don't think many people realize is that there's a golf cart path that's still built on top of the cemetery that people drive over on a daily basis. There's a beginner's tee that's built over a part of the cemetery, and neither of those things have been moved or relocated," said DeLaitre Hollinger, the president of the National Association for the Preservation of African American History and Culture.

The sale included a provision to erect a memorial over the unmarked graves, but many neighbors argued that move was not enough.

"So are we really memorializing them or are we continuing to disrespect them and fly it in the face of the public?" said Hollinger.

The City did authorize a preliminary report to analyze the human remains of those that were enslaved.

Advocates, Porter, and Matlow wanted a full archaeological report, that motion did not pass.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox voted in favor of the sale in the name of progress.

Outside of City Hall, Tallahassee ALERT spoke against the TMH-FSU merger proposal. They've been meeting with the Mayor and Commissioners over the last week.

"None of them were able to convince us that the concerns of our constituents would be guaranteed through this deal," said Bruce Strouble, Chairperson of Tallahassee ALERT. "There were not a lot of answers. They don't seem to have their stories together."

Like the golf course decision, they're also concerned about a lack of community involvement and the speed of the potential sale.

"What is the rush? Why can't we have longer, you know, a longer time period to consider this proposal to really get to the public?" said Tallahassee ALERT member, Melanie Andrade.

I spoke with the City Manager on Monday who said commissioners have not set a date to take up the hospital item yet.

Advocates said they will be looking into legal options following the golf course sale.

