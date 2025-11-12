Seven children were welcomed into their forever homes on National Adoption Day in Leon County

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's National Adoption Day and the 2nd Judicial Circuit celebrated at the Leon County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Seven children were officially welcomed to their forever homes.

Watch the video to hear from one family who were grateful for everyone who showed up for their daughter on the special day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The theme for this year’s adoption day was Lilo & Stitch inspired with the quote “Ohana means family” plastered on the courtroom’s door.

Dozens of families and friends would be in attendance draped in lei flower necklaces as 7 children made their forever homes a little bit bigger.

We were able to catch up with the Fletcher family out of Crawfordville.

Ethan and Courtney went on to share how grateful they were for their friends and family members who showed up and showed out.

“ We are so thankful to have the support system that we do. That makes this journey easier for us because it has been hard at times but we just couldn’t ask for a better family and the love and support had been amazing.”

The 2nd Judicial Circuit partnered with the Northwest Florida Health Network for National Adoption Day presided by Judge Barbara Hobbs.

