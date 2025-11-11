Leon County neighbors come out in support of the Annual Veterans Day Parade

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday, November 11th, VET Events Tally held their annual Veterans Day Parade to say thank you to all who have served.



It started at the intersection of South Monroe and Tennessee Street.

Onlookers held mini American flags, bands buzzed through the streets, and servicemen got their appreciation.

Watch the video below to hear from a neighbor experiencing the event for the first time with his son.

Neighbors show up for vets

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee also hosted a Veterans Day Parade.

Bringing big crowds to say thanks to all those who served.

For some, it was their first time at the parade.

"We've never been to Veterans Day Parade. He's been to other parades. he was kind of excited to come out and see soldiers with rifles and stuff like that. He's really into that," says Jose Sanchez as he and his son, Nico, were preparing for the event to kick off.

The event was followed by a Veterans Day Festival.

