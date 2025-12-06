Tallahassee Winter Festival Canceled Due to Rain, alternative holiday events scheduled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Winter Festival has been canceled today due to continuing rain.

The city announced the decision Saturday.

The cancellation affects all scheduled Winter Festival events, including the Jingle Bell Run, Nighttime Holiday Parade, lighting ceremony and live entertainment.

However, weather permitting, Candy Cane Lane will still open in McCarty Park from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 8-11, 6-11 p.m. Dec. 12-13, and 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 14. McCarty Park is located within the Chain of Parks along Park Avenue downtown.

Alternative Holiday Events Continue

Despite the Winter Festival cancellation, the City of Tallahassee has planned numerous free festive events throughout December. The spectacular light display in Dorothy B. Oven Park remains open and shining bright each night through Jan. 1.

Santa Calling - Dec. 11

The city will add extra holiday magic by arranging calls from Santa for children on Thursday, Dec. 11. Registration is open through Tuesday, Dec. 8, on Talgov.com.

Holiday Stroll Through Cascades Park - Dec. 13

On Saturday, Dec. 13, families can sing and dance to holiday melodies at Cascades Park, 1001 S. Gadsden St., from 6-7:30 p.m. during the annual Holiday Stroll.

About a dozen different acts will showcase their talents throughout the winding trails of Cascades Park. The musical performances include carolers, choruses, instrumentalists, and more. Free hot cocoa will be available while supplies last.

Cookies with Santa - Dec. 12

Families can gather at Jack McLean Community Center, 700 Paul Russell Road, on Friday, Dec. 12, from 6-8:30 p.m. The event features free cookies and hot cocoa, a holiday-themed movie, plus photos and letters with Santa Claus.

For more information, call the Jack McLean Community Center at 850-891-2505.

Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park - Dec. 18

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and elves will appear at Dorothy B. Oven Park's annual Elf Night on Thursday, Dec. 18, from 5:30-8 p.m. Over 150,000 lights will transform the park into a winter wonderland.

Visitors wanting to see Santa and Mrs. Claus should check in on the front lawn upon arrival to receive a ticket number on a first-come, first-served basis. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided while supplies last.

For safety reasons, vehicles will not be allowed to drive through Oven Park, located at 3205 Thomasville Road, during the event. Public parking will be available at Thomasville Road Baptist Church, 3131 Thomasville Road.

The park's holiday light display opened on Thanksgiving night and remains open through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. on weekdays and 5:30-11 p.m. on weekends. For more information, call the special holiday hotline at 850-891-3555.

Soul Santa Events - Dec. 20

Soul Santa and Mrs. Claus will provide free gifts for children up to age 10. Registration is required and began Monday, Dec. 1, via Talgov.com.

Events take place Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Walker-Ford Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the LeVerne Payne Community Center from 2:30-6 p.m.

The Walker-Ford Community Center is located at 2301 T-Pain Lane, and the LeVerne Payne Community Center is located at 450 W. Fourth Avenue. For more information, contact Walker-Ford Community Center at 850-891-3970 or LeVerne Payne Community Center at 850-891-3930.

