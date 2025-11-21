TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Instead of ‘BYOB’, it's 'Bring Your Own Can' at Amicus Brewing Ventures. The local business created a food drive to address food insecurity ahead of the holidays.



1 in 6 adults in the Big Bend face food insecurity, but the need increases during the holidays.

Amicus Brewing Ventures, one of many local businesses across the area, is creating a food drive to fill the need.

Local businesses step up to fight holiday food insecurity in Big Bend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Food insecurity impacts about 1 in 6 adults and 1 and 4 kids here in the Big Bend, according to Second Harvest.

That need only increases during the holidays.

But businesses in Tallahassee are hoping to make a difference in that number.

One of them, Amicus Brewing Ventures, is collecting non-perishable food items from its customers as part of its food drive.

Shannon Guse, the creator of the drive, wants to use donations collected to replenish little pantry boxes across Tallahassee.

“At Amicus Brewing Ventures, we believe that taking care of the community and helping in our community is an essential part of our business plan,” Guse said.

Why do we see this increased need around this time?

Assistant Dean of Basic Needs Programs Hal Gentile says it’s a mix of factors, which makes food insecurity a struggle that has no face.

“You have closure of resources or inconsistent hours, folks who maybe can't afford to travel home in terms of our specific student population, that all impact holiday time food insecurity. Plus, you have increased cost,” Gentile said.

Over in Jefferson County, Cowhaus Coffee and other businesses also collected non-perishable food in partnership with Jefferson County Schools.

Those items were distributed to students’ families Thursday ahead of Thanksgiving break.

“It means a lot to us. We want everyone to be able to eat, it shouldn’t be a choice, it should just be available to everyone,” Owner Ashley Cowen said.

Amicus is encouraging its customers to bring in non-perishable food items whenever they visit.

That drive will run through Dec. 23.

