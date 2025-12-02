TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's Department of Health is reviewing immunization requirements ahead of the next school year. A public hearing is set for December 12 in Panama City.



A statewide review of Florida’s school immunization requirements is now underway.

The state's health department has opened a rulemaking process that could change what students must show before entering the classroom next year.

Watch the video below to hear what lawmakers and pediatricians say concerned neighbors should do.

Florida reviews school immunization requirements as public hearing approaches

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A notice filed in the Florida Administrative Register confirms that the Department of Health is updating Rule 64D-3.046.

That rule involves immunization and documentation requirements for public and nonpublic school entry.

It also includes revisions to forms DH 680 and DH 681, the immunization guidelines for Florida schools and language on opting out of shots.

The department says the preliminary text of the proposed rule is not yet available.

A public rule hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 in Panama City. Under Florida law, this hearing is a required step in the rulemaking process and allows the public to offer input before any rule is finalized.

State Rep. Allison Tant says lawmakers are not involved at this stage. She’s encouraging families on all sides of the issue to take part.

“This is the time that you need to make your voices heard. This might be your only time to weigh in on this. The rule change though is already outside of our hands at this juncture, so it will be in the surgeon general‘s hands. I would also ask that you talk to your pediatricians about this, and the pediatricians should be contacting their state reps as well. This is a public health issue,” Tant said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, immunization completion rates vary across our region.

Leon County reports one of the highest coverage levels at 89%. Jefferson County reports 75%, and Madison County reports 76%.

The DOH notes these numbers reflect the records entered into the statewide Florida SHOTS system. Actual vaccination rates could be higher.

Dr. David Jones, a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a pediatrician at Capital Health Plan for 41 years, says he is working with parents who are unsure about vaccinations.

“I still see families who don’t want to vaccinate. Some pediatricians don’t. I still work on them, and you try to explain why they should. I had one family, their 2-year-old got pertussis, whooping cough, cause she didn’t vaccinate. That kid coughed for three months, which is the standard if kids get whooping cough, and there’s nothing you can do. She now vaccinates everybody,” Jones said.

For now, the Department of Health has not released any list of specific vaccine changes, additions or removals.

State documents only confirm that the department is reviewing the rule and preparing updated language. Any final decision will come after the public hearing and after DOH files the formal proposed rule.

I emailed the Department of Health requesting comment, a draft of the proposed changes and an agenda for the hearing. I will continue following what this could mean for families across North Florida.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

