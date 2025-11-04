COPD Action Alliance and lawmakers recognize November as COPD Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — COPD Action Alliance and lawmakers recognize November as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month.



COPD Action Alliance and Representative Karen Gonzalez Pittman held a press conference on Tuesday at the Capitol.

More than 1 million Floridians struggle with the disease.

Watch the video below to hear from the COPD Action Alliance's Director as she shares the importance of Tuesday's press conference.

Organizers celebrate the recognition of COPD Awareness Month

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Raising awareness for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease at Florida's State Capitol.

On Tuesday morning, respiratory care leaders, the COPD Action Alliance, and Representative Karen Gonzalez Pittman shared about the disease's impact across the state.

They say more than 1 million Floridians struggle with COPD, and they say the disease is one of the leading causes of death in the state.

Sarah Hoffman, Director of the COPD Action Alliance, says many neighbors do not even know they have the disease.

"One of the major barriers that people with COPD face is being diagnosed, and if they're diagnosed, getting the appropriate treatment that they need. The major barrier is awareness and education, and by being here today ,we are showcasing that COPD is important."

November is COPD awareness month.

Tuesday's press conference also highlighted the state's commitment to expanding access to care and improving lung health.

