TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Eight electric buses and additional charging stations will be added to StarMetro’s fleet, following the City of Tallahassee’s acceptance of an $8.79 million federal grant. It will further advance its goal for 100% “clean, renewable energy” by 2050.



The City of Tallahassee accepted about $8 million in grant funding and matched $1.5 million of its own funds for a total of about $10 million to invest in StarMetro’s renewable energy infrastructure.

This is the third year the city has received the grant from the Federal Transportation Administration’s Low or No Emissions grant.

Watch the video below to see how the money will contribute to transitioning all StarMetro fixed route buses to 100% electric by 2035.

New electric StarMetro buses on the way as City of Tallahassee receives $8.79 million grant for third year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nearly $10 million dollars is going back to what’s considered one of Tallahassee’s most valuable resource—transportation.

A majority of the funding, nearly $8.8 million, comes from the Federal Transportation Administration’s Low or No Emission grant.

The city is matching $1.5 million.

That money will go toward eight new electric buses, five new charging stations, and a mobile fueling station.

Assistant City Manager Christian Doolin says this is the third time the city has received funding.

“Transit is one of our most important services we provide the community – those that rely on it to live, work, and play every day. Making sure that happens in a clean, efficient way, it's accessible, and it is on time and ready is very important,” he said.

This grant will move the city closer to its goal transitioning to 100% clean, renewable energy like solar or wind energy, outlined in its 2023 Clean Energy Plan.

According to the plan, eventually all StarMetro fixed route busses will be 100% electric.



The City of Tallahassee was one of eight cities in Florida to receive these funds.

It’s gotten a total of more than $30 million from this grant alone.

