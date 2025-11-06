New Trial date set for stepfather accused of killing 5-year-old stepdaughter

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The man charged with the death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter now has a new trial date. Daniel Spencer will have his day in court next June.

Court documents show jury selection will begin on June 22nd, 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. In October, his counsel filed a motion to delay the trial, citing scheduling conflicts, discovery, and plea negotiations that are ongoing.

The judge granted the motion. His trial was originally set for November 10th.

He's due back in court for case management next February.

Spencer is one of three people facing charges in Missy's death. He faces charges including first-degree murder. In July, the state told WTXl ABC 27 that they plan to seek the death penalty.

Missy's mother, Chloe, is also charged with first-degree murder in her death. The state also plans to seek the death penalty in that case, and she's due back in court on December 3rd.

In August, the 5-year-old's grandfather, Robert Frable, was charged with failure to report child abuse.

Missy was found unresponsive on May 19th at her home on Kipling Court. The Tallahassee Police Department found Missy's grandfather administering CPR when they arrived. She was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where she was pronounced deceased.

In July, the grand jury court indictment stated that Daniel and Spencer smothered Missy and beat her by binding her hands.

