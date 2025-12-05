MIDDAY UPDATE: Snap work rules create challenges, Jack Hadley Black History Museum goes digital, & more

Friday, December 5: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1.) Safe Families for Children North Florida helps family find new home Safe Families for Children North Florida is one of the organizations helping the Miller family get into a new home before the holidays. See the video below to learn more about a family who is benefiting from this organization.

Safe Families for Children North Florida helps family find new home before the holidays

2.) New SNAP work requirements could hit rural Big Bend communities hard Florida has expanded SNAP work requirements, affecting rural communities with limited job training and transportation access. The new work requirements expand age limits and reduce exemptions. See the video below to learn more.

New SNAP work requirements could hit rural Big Bend communities hard

3.) Leadership Thomas works to digitize 5,000 artifacts at Jack Hadley Black History Museum More than 5,000 pieces of Thomasville's Black history are sitting on shelves, and if something happens to them, that history could be gone forever. Find out how more about the museum by watching the video below.

Leadership Thomas works to digitize 5,000 artifacts at Jack Hadley Black History Museum

4.) A soggy weekend ahead! A low pressure system is on its approach as we saw a warm front that is attached to it push through early Friday morning. This will cause quite the divide in temperatures throughout the day Friday. Meteorologist Jillian Preite has forecast in the video below.

First to Know Forecast: Soggy weekend ahead (12/5/2025)

