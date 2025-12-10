Tallahassee Fire Department responds to two house fires in Downtown Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the span of just seven hours, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two major residential fires, marking the third and fourth such incidents this month.



The first fire happened at 1:26 a.m. on Apalachee Parkway and was extinguished in 15 minutes; firefighters rescued a cat and transported one tenant to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



The second fire happened at 8:37 a.m. on Winters Run, requiring a defensive exterior attack due to structural collapse concerns; crews rescued a dog through a broken window.



Both incidents are part of December's four residential structure fires, prompting two more red bulbs on TFD's Keep the Wreath Green initiative display.

READ FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

TFD Responds to Two Residential Structure Fires:

At approximately 1:26 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Apalachee Parkway. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from a two-story residential home. Crews made entry and located a fire in the second-story living room, bringing the flames under control within seconds and achieving full extinguishment within 15 minutes.

A primary search confirmed all occupants were out of the residence. Firefighters rescued a cat during operations, and one tenant was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire is believed to be accidental in nature. TFD was assisted on scene by Leon County EMS, City of Tallahassee Utilities, and other public safety partners.

At 8:37 a.m., TFD responded to a second residential structure fire. Upon arrival on Winters Run, firefighters found heavy fire showing from a two-story residence. Due to concerns of structural collapse, crews initiated a defensive attack, knocking down the fire from the exterior. During operations, firefighters rescued a dog by breaking a window to gain access and safely removing the animal from the home. A search confirmed no people were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

The cause of the second fire is currently under investigation. TFD was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS, and Talquin Electric Cooperative, and the American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

Tallahassee Fire Department TFD responds to morning house fire on Winters Run on December 10th

Tallahassee Fire Department TFD responds to morning house fire on Winters Run on December 10th

Tallahassee Fire Department TFD responds to morning house fire on Winters Run on December 10th

Tallahassee Fire Department TFD responds to morning house fire on Winters Run on December 10th

These responses represent the third and fourth residential structure fires of December. As part of TFD's Keep the Wreath Green initiative [talgov.com], two additional green bulbs on the wreath will be replaced with red ones. Each of us can help keep the wreath green this holiday season by staying aware of fire dangers and taking steps to mitigate risks. Learn more at Talgov.com.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

