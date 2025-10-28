Midday Update: Organizations step up to help SNAP recipients, Wakulla Co. neighbors oppose land swap, & more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday, October 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Second Harvest, ABC 27, and other organizations working to feed families as SNAP benefit deadline looms. SNAP benefits are set to run out on November 1st due to the government shutdown. Second Harvest and ABC 27 are teaming up to host an emergency food distribution on Saturday in the parking lot of Governor's Square Mall. There are also many pantries and distributions happening in our area. Click here for details.

2) Gadsden County food pantry prepares for demand as SNAP benefits face delay. Community Cares is bracing for a busy few weeks. They hold drive-up food distributions every Wednesday and Saturday — no questions asked about income, only how many people live in your household.

3) Wakulla County neighbors speak out against potential land swap between county and the Forest Service. Wakulla County commissioners have been working on the potential swap with the national forest for around 13 years, but neighbors are now starting to push back against the deal.

4) CRA approves $5 million to add sidewalks, other improvements on South Meridian Road for pedestrian safety. The agency is currently in the design phase while construction is set to start in fall 2028 and be done in fall 2029.

5) Tuesday Forecast: Clouds will dominate the skies from sunup to sundown. Temperatures will settle into the low 70s and upper 60s by the time we head home from work. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

