FAMU Hospital babies reflect on history and push for representation as FSU-TMH deal discussions continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 spoke with one neighbor born at FAMU's former hospital in 1954.



Shauna Smith shares why this history is so important in discussions about the future of healthcare.

That's as representation continues to be a key topic of discussion in the FSU-TMH deal over new ownership of the hospital.

Watch the video below to hear how neighbors are raising awareness about the history of FAMU's hospital.

FAMU HOSPTIAL HISTORY

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What now stands as the Foote-Hilyer Administration Center used to be FAMU's hospital.

"I was born in 1954," shared neighbor, Shauna Smith, who's family has close ties to the hospital.

"Well, I was born on the fourth floor in the hospital," said Smith. "As a matter of fact, my mother worked there as a volunteer for an organization called the Gray Ladies."

The hospital closed in 1971 due to a lack of funding, and now neighbors are trying to keep its history alive through social media initiatives.

Smith runs a Facebook group called FAMU Hospital Babies, and Sheena Austin, CEO of non-profit Sheena Monae Movement, is sharing videos focused on uncovering parts of history.

"We won't know any of these untold stories if we don't dive back into history and learn about everything that was going on with our ancestors," said Austin.

These videos have included looking into FAMU's hospital

Austin said these conversations are even more important now as discussions continue over the TMH-FSU deal, where representation on the hospital's board has been a big topic of conversation.

A recent proposal shared to ABC 27 by TMH showed an expanded board of 19 seats, including one for FAMU and one for TSC.

Austin said she wants a greater focus on inclusivity.

"So a big focus for you is access and representation?"

"Yes. Yes. Access and representation," said Austin.

Smith said she still has questions about the merger, which she is hoping to get answered at an upcoming town hall in Frenchtown by the NAACP and Tallahassee ALERT.

"I want Florida A&M University's role and impact and power and influence in this community to get fair representation as we move forward with the TMH, whatever's going to happen," said Smith.

That town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Watson Temple Church.

