Man seen on video shooting a dog in Tallahassee sentenced on Tuesday following plea deal

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The man seen on camera shooting a dog in April in Tallahassee has been sentenced following a plea deal. Court documents show that 31-year-old John Pender was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 10 years' probation on Tuesday, December 2nd.

In late April, Leon County Deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Heathrow Drive. Pender told deputies he shot the dog, Athena, after the dog reportedly bit his child. The dog's owner told the sheriff's office that the dog had run out of the house and approached Pender's daughter.

Kimberley Dale

At the time, video from the owner's Ring camera showed them trying to get Athena back inside the home, and when they got the dog into a car, that's when Pender opened the car's door and fired a second shot. The veterinary office that treated Athena said she was shot once through the chest and another time in a hind leg.

Pender was arrested the following day and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, three counts of child abuse, burglary while armed, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharge of a firearm on specified property.

He pleaded no contest to all charges. Court documents show that, according to the plea deal, he also can't contact the dog's family, return to the neighborhood of the shooting, must pay the vet bill, and do 250 hours of community service.

