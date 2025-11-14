TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mayor John Dailey and the Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls are working to create a comprehensive childcare facility to address high costs of childcare and provide options for parents who work non-traditional work schedules.



The center would be open 24 hours to accommodate parent’s work schedules and will offer more affordable options.

The average cost of childcare nationally was about $13,000 in 2024, according to data from Childcare Aware of America.

Watch the video below to hear about the current state of childcare in the community.

Mayor, CSWG look into creating 24/7 childcare facility to address high costs, non-traditional work schedules

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From pricing, location and hours to trustworthy caregivers, finding childcare can be a daunting task.

Take it from Tallahassee mothers Michaela Denny and Kimberly Berry who both serve on the Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

“This was you know 12 years ago that we started, and I remember that our childcare then was about a thousand dollars, which is a significant portion of our, you know, take home income, and it's only increased since then,” Denny said.

“For a child under three and just imagine if you had two children that are under three years old …that's more than mortgages, car payments,” Berry said.

They’re hoping to make it easier on parents who work non-traditional hours.

That’s why they’re advocating for a comprehensive childcare center, an affordable daycare center open 24/7.

City of Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey tells ABC 27 he initially brought that idea to the commission.

“We recognize that we have workforce that works nights and weekends that does not have childcare available, so we have been on a journey for well over a year doing our research and trying to identify how to bring this dream to fruition,” Dailey said.

Data from Childcare Aware of America showed the average cost of childcare nationally in 2024 was about $13,000.

Chief Financial Officer of Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend Anita Bushnyakova says if costs exceed more than 17% of families’ income, the price is too high.

“In many cases here in Leon County, that happens,” she said.

She says higher prices for parents usually compensate for costs to run a facility, including hiring and paying staff livable wages, costs of childcare and more.

“It's really difficult because there are wait lists,” Bushnyakova said. “The slots are very sought after, and families, you know, it makes a difference on whether they can work or not work and what kind of jobs they're able to find.”

According to all parties, a comprehensive child center would lessen the strain on parents, current daycare facilities, and ultimately the community.

“Families in our community do want high quality childcare for their children. They want places that they can go and thrive and be safe and also places where they can get some enrichment,” Berry said.

Mayor Dailey says the work now is figuring out potential funding sources, picking a location and the childcare provider for that facility.

The commission is encouraging parents to leave feedback on the idea through a survey.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

