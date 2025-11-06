STOPPING CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN: New Task Force launched by law enforcement agencies and partners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law enforcement agencies and All Things Possible Ministries launched a new task force aimed at stopping crimes against children.



Funding will be provided by All Things Possible Ministries and strengthen collaboration between law enforcement across the Big Bend.

Money will purchase new equipment and fund staffing positions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Law enforcement agencies and partners announced a new Task Force to address crimes against children, that will allow for the purchase of new equipment to speak up investigations, in some instances reducing investigation time from 6 weeks to 1 week, in an effort to help keep our community safe.

"Stop what you're doing or you will be caught," said a representative from All Things Possible Ministries, one of the non-profits supporting the Task Force.

That was the message Thursday as law enforcement and partners announced the new Protecting Children's Innocence Task Force, aimed at addressing crimes against children, particularly those online.

The Task Force is another step forward in helping make our community safer through collaboration and new funding.

"This just puts some bite behind the bark, so to speak," said Rachel Buell, Sergeant of the Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit at the Leon County Sheriff's Office. "It gives us more resources, more manpower, more technology, more training."

Resources will be aimed at buying new equipment that can speed up investigations through methods like tracking vehicles, downloading information from a locked phone, and increasing staffing at agencies.

"So that we can find these victims sooner, take them if they're being abused in their own home, and put them into a safer environment," said Katie Yaryan, Director of Operations for the Task Force.

That's as law enforcement leaders said internet crimes are constantly evolving.

In rural communities, Colonel Chuck Whaley of the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said they have received 70 internet crime against children (ICAC) tips, just this year alone, 34 of those they've made into cases.

"So one thing we really like about this program is not only are they providing resources and uniting to work on these cases, but they're also providing retreats for the investigators to get away with other investigators," said Whaley.

Another big focus on the Task Force: officer welfare.

"You're hearing a child be brutally victimized, screaming at the top of their lungs before they can even form words," said Whaley. "That takes a toll on these people. They need the help."

Yaryan said by providing retreats for these investigators, they're hoping to up retention rates.

"So one of our goals is to make sure they stay in the fight longer," said Yaryan. "As long as they're in the fight longer, that means that there's less detectives being re-victimized because they're now being exposed to this crime type."

This Task Force is helping strengthen units across the big bend, with both new equipment and man power. The WCSO said they'll be adding another deputy to their internet crimes unit, upping their workforce to 25%, a position that's fully funded by this collaboration.

