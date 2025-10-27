State Lawmakers listen to constituents voice their concerns during the 2026 Leon County Delegation Meeting

While the legislature is not in session lawmakers held a delegation meeting on Monday at the State Capitol.

The event was meant neighbors and organizations to talk directly with representatives about any concerns they may have.

Watch the video to hear from a Leon County Board Member regarding concerns she's had as far as education.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A delegation from Leon County Schools made its way to the State Capitol on Monday.

While the legislature is not in session, the school district staff asked lawmakers to consider some items when considering the next budget.

That includes boosting per student funding, Pre-k funding, bringing the budget for teacher pay raises to previous levels after a cut this year and providing more flexibility with school resource officer funding.

They also had concerns about the school voucher program.

"it's impossible really to find out any information about how many kids are in the schools, what are the qualifications for the teachers, test scores. We know they give tests, but the public has no idea what the outcomes are. " said Leon County Board Member Roxanne Wood.

They're also asking to ensure that voucher dollars follow the student, if a student returns to a public school from a private school.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

